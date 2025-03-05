Libra: Your hard work and the timely support of your family will lead to the results you desire. However, continue putting in effort to maintain your current momentum. If you have been considering taking a loan and have been engaged in this work for a long time, today is a favourable day for you. If you're planning a party, invite your closest friends—many will be there to cheer you on. Express your love by placing flowers on your window. Stay alert in business matters to protect yourself from fraud. Sports play a vital role in life, but be mindful not to let them interfere with your education. Today, your married life will be filled with joy, pleasure, and happiness. Remedy: To achieve success in your professional life, offer raw milk to a Shivlinga.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: Before 4:00 pm.