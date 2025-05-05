Libra: You’ll begin to feel relief from the long-standing tensions and stresses that have weighed you down. This is the perfect time to consider a lifestyle change that will help keep such pressures at bay for good. However, be cautious with your finances today—there's a chance of overspending or misplacing something valuable, so stay mindful to avoid losses caused by carelessness. Your compassion and empathy will be recognized and appreciated, though it's important to avoid making hasty judgments that could put others in an uncomfortable position. You might find it challenging to keep certain promises today, which could lead to disappointment, especially in your romantic relationship—try to communicate openly and honestly. On a brighter note, your artistic and creative talents are likely to shine, earning you admiration and possibly some unexpected rewards. You may feel drawn to charitable or social work today, and your involvement can truly make a meaningful difference if you dedicate your time to a noble cause. Later in the day, you’ll have a chance to enjoy intimate moments with your partner, although be mindful of your health—it may require extra attention. Remedy: Offer red flowers to the Sun God in the morning to encourage greater financial abundance.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.