Libra: Your determination may be rewarded today as you tackle a challenging situation. Stay calm when making emotional decisions. If you’re planning to spend time with friends, be mindful with your spending to avoid unexpected financial setbacks. Someone close to you might withhold some details, but your persuasive skills will help you resolve any issues that arise. Remember to forgive your loved ones today. Stand firm in your business decisions without letting others sway you. Though you’ll want to carve out some personal time, it may be difficult with a busy schedule. After any recent misunderstandings, expect an evening filled with warmth and connection with your spouse. Remedy: For steady progress in your career, maintain the location of your place of worship or family altar.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.