Libra: Today, you will feel a surge of energy, allowing you to complete tasks in half the usual time. Your positivity will shine, and you'll step out with a refreshed mindset. However, be cautious, as losing a valuable possession could dampen your mood. Stay away from conflicts, unnecessary criticism, and confrontations. A significant realization about love may dawn upon you today—once you find the right person, nothing else truly matters. A senior colleague or mentor may recognize your efforts, potentially leading to a promotion or the resolution of a long-pending task. Spending time with an elder family member could offer valuable life lessons. On the personal front, tensions with your spouse may rise, which could impact your relationship in the long run. Handle disagreements with patience and understanding. Remedy: Donating bronze can enhance Mercury’s positive influence, supporting your financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5.35 pm to 6.35 pm.