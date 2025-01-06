Libra: Maintain a healthy diet and exercise regularly to stay fit. Instead of idling, engage in activities that can boost your earning potential. Someone close to you may exhibit unpredictable behaviour, so approach them with patience. A harsh attitude toward your loved one could lead to discord in your relationship, so be mindful of your words and actions. Challenges at work can be overcome with timely support from colleagues, helping you regain your professional momentum. It’s a great day to participate in social or religious gatherings. However, you might encounter some difficulties in your marriage, so handle matters with care and understanding. Remedy: Offer water to a Shivling regularly to foster happiness among family members.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m.