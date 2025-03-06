Libra: Your friends will be supportive and help keep you happy. However, unexpected expenses may put a strain on your finances. It's best to steer clear of controversial topics that could lead to disagreements with loved ones. Your love life flourishes today, reflecting the kindness and positivity you have shared. Stay open to new financial opportunities that come your way. Travel, entertainment, and social gatherings will likely be part of your plans. With a little effort, this could turn out to be one of the most memorable days of your married life. Remedy: Provide water for thirsty birds to improve your well-being.

Lucky Colour: Pearl White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.