Libra: Misusing personal connections to meet your own expectations may upset your spouse, so it's best to act with understanding and respect. If you're traveling, be extra mindful of your belongings—carelessness could lead to loss or theft. Today, avoid imposing your decisions on others. Patience and a calm approach will help you navigate challenges and bring about favorable outcomes. There's a possibility of meeting someone intriguing, adding a spark to your day. At work, everything seems to be aligning in your favor. Your quick thinking and problem-solving skills are likely to earn you appreciation and recognition. On the personal front, your partner is likely to surprise you in a delightful way—making you feel truly cherished. Remedy: Offering water to a Peepal tree and walking around it—especially on Saturdays—can greatly benefit your overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.