Libra: Be mindful of your health today—avoid overeating and high-calorie foods. The money you’ve saved for a long time may come in handy, though expenses might leave you feeling slightly low. Share your ambitions with elders, as they will likely support and guide you. Your partner may seem upset due to family matters; calm them with patience and open communication. Before beginning any new project, consult experienced individuals—their advice will be invaluable. If possible, take time to meet them today. You’ll enjoy a relaxed time with your spouse, and the day may naturally incline toward spiritual activities—visiting a temple, helping the needy, or practicing meditation. Remedy: Use pure honey regularly to maintain good health and vitality.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy Red.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.