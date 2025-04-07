Libra: Spending time with children today can bring a deeply healing and joyful experience. Financially, you’re likely to come across a good sum of money, which brings a sense of peace and security. Harmony with your spouse enhances the atmosphere at home, filling it with happiness and prosperity. If you’ve been feeling lonely, that chapter is finally closing—you may find someone who truly connects with your soul. Professionally, the day looks promising, with things working in your favor. However, approach decisions with care—let your mind lead over your heart today. Your partner will radiate warmth, energy, and affection. Remedy: Wearing more green in your outfits can help boost your overall health.

Lucky Colour: Light Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.