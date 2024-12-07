Libra: Take short breaks during work and avoid staying up late to maintain your energy and well-being. Investing in real estate could prove to be financially rewarding. However, your extravagant habits might create tension at home, so try to curb late nights and excessive spending on others. Seeking personal advice can strengthen your relationships and help resolve issues. Spend time with your family today, discussing important life matters. While your words might initially upset them, these conversations could lead to meaningful solutions. Romance will blossom as you rediscover your love for your spouse. A perfect way to cap off the day might be watching a great movie at a luxurious multiplex. Remedy: For better health, consume foods like almonds with skin, whole peanuts, split Bengal gram, and ghee. Additionally, offering yellow cloth at religious or spiritual places can bring positivity.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 12 pm.