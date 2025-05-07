Libra: Your strong confidence and light work schedule will give you plenty of time to relax today. Businesspeople going out for work should keep their money in a safe place, as there's a risk of theft. If you receive an invitation to a new place, accept it politely—it could be a pleasant experience. However, avoid sharing personal feelings or secrets with your partner right now, as this may not be the right moment. New tasks you take up today may not meet your expectations. Someone close may want to spend quality time with you, but your busy schedule could prevent it, leaving both of you disappointed. You may also feel stressed due to your spouse’s health. Remedy: For a more positive and active love life, feed and care for black cows.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.