Libra: A day filled with joy and positivity awaits you. Financially, things are likely to improve, and if you had lent money to someone, there’s a good chance of getting it back today. However, be mindful of your spending habits—extravagance or late-night outings may cause tension at home. Let go of your worries; like melting ice, your sorrows will fade away. You may feel inspired to set ambitious goals today. Even if results don’t meet your expectations immediately, stay patient and persistent. Students should focus on their studies rather than wasting time in casual hangouts—this is a crucial phase to shape their future. Married life will be pleasant and harmonious, adding sweetness to your day. Remedy: To attract positivity and strengthen family harmony, offer 28 drops of mustard oil near a Peepal or banyan tree, or pour them into a pot filled with soil at home.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.30 pm.