Libra: Elders are advised to channel their extra energy into constructive pursuits to enjoy fruitful outcomes. Financially, the day looks favorable—you may find it easier to raise capital, recover pending dues, or secure funds for new ventures. On the personal front, however, someone close might create challenges. To keep your love life harmonious, avoid forming opinions about your partner based on what others say. Your business partners will remain cooperative, helping you clear long-pending tasks. Give priority to significant matters today. A sweet memory from the past could help ease tensions with your spouse—so during disagreements, recalling cherished moments together can bring warmth and reconciliation. Remedy: Strengthen family ties by occasionally gifting your brothers red-colored clothing or other thoughtful presents.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy Red.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.