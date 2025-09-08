Libra: Your playful, childlike side will shine through today, keeping you in a cheerful mood. Financially, things look stable, though it’s wise to avoid overspending or indulging in unnecessary expenses. Family members will be supportive, and their warmth will bring you joy. Love too will feel like a powerful force, giving you a fresh reason to cherish relationships. If you believe that time is as valuable as money, this is the moment to take purposeful steps toward realizing your full potential. Spend a little time understanding yourself more deeply—if you’ve been feeling lost in the crowd, reflection will help you rediscover your strengths. Married life will bring you happiness and harmony, perhaps like never before. Remedy: For a flourishing career, offer water to a sacred Peepal tree and light a lamp at its roots in the evening.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.