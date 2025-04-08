Libra: Your friends will be supportive and bring you joy today. However, be cautious with commitments and financial dealings—handle them with care. You'll find that many people want to befriend you, and you'll happily welcome the attention. A surprise call from your beloved could make the day even more exciting. Before jumping into any new ventures, take a moment to think things through. Elders of this zodiac sign might find joy in reconnecting with old friends during their free time. Meanwhile, your parents could bestow a thoughtful gift or gesture upon your spouse, strengthening the bond in your married life. Remedy: Place green stones in flower pots, use green bottles for your plants, and consider adding green tiles in your bathroom to invite prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.