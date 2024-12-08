Libra: It's the perfect time to turn to spirituality, as it offers one of the best ways to combat mental stress. Practices like meditation and yoga can significantly boost your mental resilience. While new contracts may seem appealing, they might not deliver the expected returns, so avoid making impulsive decisions when it comes to investments. Your partner will be supportive and caring, but unnecessary suspicion can damage your relationship. Never doubt your loved one, and if something is bothering you, talk it through with them to find a solution. Expect a lot of positive energy at your workplace today. Travel will be rewarding, though it could be costly. A cherished memory might help resolve any tension between you and your spouse, so during an argument, remember the beautiful moments you've shared. Remedy: Distribute chocolates, toffees, and white sweets to young girls to improve your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Hue Pink.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.