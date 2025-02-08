Libra: Maintain a balanced diet and exercise regularly to stay fit and healthy. You may feel tempted to travel and spend money, but later, you might regret it—so spend wisely. Family matters could be challenging today, especially if you've been neglecting your responsibilities. Address any lingering disputes now before they escalate further. If something is weighing on your mind, spending time alone may not help—consider seeking guidance from an experienced person and sharing your concerns. Your spouse’s actions might seem unusual at first, but with time, you'll realize they were for the best. By the end of the day, your family will be happy to see you in good health and spirits. Remedy: Avoid tamasic foods like alcohol and non-vegetarian items to promote harmony and happiness in your family.

Lucky Colour: Pearl White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.