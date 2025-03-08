Libra: Instead of wasting your energy overthinking the impossible, channel it in a productive direction. You may spend a significant amount on a party with friends today, but despite that, your financial stability will remain intact. It’s a beneficial day overall, though someone you trust may disappoint you. Romance will be thrilling, so reach out to your special someone and make the most of the day. Shopping and various activities will keep you occupied. While men and women may seem like they come from different worlds, today, love and understanding will bring them closer. Consider treating yourself and your loved ones to a meal at an exotic restaurant—though it may be a bit pricey, the experience will be worth it. Remedy: Chant the following mantra 11 times for positivity and balance:

Palasha Pushpa Sanghasham, Taaraka Graha Mastakam; Roudram Roudraathmakam Ghoram, Tam Ketum Pranamaamyaham.

Lucky Colour: Pearl Grey.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.