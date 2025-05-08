Libra: Trust in yourself—it's the heart of true courage, especially as you navigate your ongoing health challenges. Financially, you may find an opportunity to earn a little extra today if you make wise choices. Be mindful, however, as unnecessary spending could lead to tension with your spouse. Emotional ups and downs may arise, particularly if your partner's unpredictable behavior affects your mood. Stay focused—your perseverance and patience will lead you to your goals. Your ability to communicate clearly and effectively will shine today. However, you may feel emotionally hurt by something your spouse says or does intentionally; give yourself time to process and heal. Remedy: To promote physical and mental well-being, consider offering Dhatura seeds to Lord Shiva as a symbolic gesture of purification and strength.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.