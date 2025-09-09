Libra: Your personality will radiate like a pleasant fragrance today, drawing positivity around you. Financially, you may gain during the evening, as money previously lent is likely to return. However, the health of an elderly family member may cause some concern. Be mindful of your words—harsh speech could disrupt harmony and affect your bond with your partner. Opportunities to showcase your talents will present themselves, so make the most of them. Spending time with an elder in the family could give you valuable life lessons. On the personal front, you may feel a little unsettled due to differences with your spouse. Remedy: To nurture peace and harmony in family life, include saffron in moderation in your meals.

Lucky Colour: Light Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5.30 pm.