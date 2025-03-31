Pisces: Recognize your true potential—you are not lacking strength, but the will to act. Fresh, innovative ideas will lead to financial success. However, concerns about your parents' health may cause some anxiety. Love will be on your mind as you spend time with your special someone. Embracing new technology is crucial to staying ahead in an ever-changing world. Your creativity will be at its peak today, and the choices you make could bring rewards beyond your expectations. If you've been longing for affection from your spouse, today may bring the love and warmth you desire. Remedy: Offer Prasad at the Shree Lakshmi Narayan temple and donate food to those in need for a joyful and harmonious family life.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.