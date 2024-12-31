Pisces: Take care not to overlook your health today—it deserves your attention. Business profits may bring happiness and relief to traders and entrepreneurs. However, a well-planned travel itinerary may need to be postponed due to a family health issue. On the bright side, travel could deepen a romantic bond. At work, you stand to benefit if you present your ideas with determination and enthusiasm. Be prepared, though—you might face criticism from a senior for incomplete tasks from the past. Your free time will likely be consumed by catching up on office work. Marriage isn’t just about physical intimacy, and today you’ll truly experience the essence of genuine love. Remedy: Worship an iron idol of your personal deity at home to strengthen harmony and happiness in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11.15 am.