Pisces: Outings, parties, and joyful excursions will keep your spirits high today. One of your siblings may ask to borrow money, and while you’ll likely help, be mindful that it could add to your financial challenges. A family gathering might introduce you to new friends, but choose your companions wisely—true friends are precious treasures worth cherishing. You’ll experience the bliss of soulful love today, so be sure to make time for it. It’s also important to distance yourself from people who don’t align with your values or seem to waste your time. Love and good food form the foundation of married life, and today, you’re set to enjoy both to the fullest. Consider visiting a park or gym to boost your health and well-being. Remedy: For better financial stability, use a moderate amount of red chili while preparing your meals.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 2 pm.