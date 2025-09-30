Pisces: Today may bring tensions and differences of opinion that could leave you feeling irritated and uneasy. Investments related to your residence are likely to be profitable. Unexpected news from your children will bring moments of joy. Your love life may face some disapproval. From morning to evening, you will remain energetic at work, and your ability to convince others will yield rewarding results. The day also offers relief after a challenging phase in married life. Remedy: Chant the following 11 times: “पलाशपुष्पसंकाशं तारकाग्रहमस्तकम्। रौद्रंरौद्रत्मकं घोरं तं केतुं प्रणमाम्यहम।।”

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.