Pisces: The blessings of a wise and saintly person will bring you peace of mind today. You may realize the true value of money when you resist the urge to spend extravagantly—wise financial decisions will serve you well. A disagreement with a neighbor could disrupt your mood, but staying calm is key. Avoid losing your temper, as it will only escalate the situation. By refusing to engage in conflict, you can maintain harmony and prevent unnecessary stress. There is a strong chance of meeting someone who captures your heart today. This is also an excellent time to express yourself and channel your energy into creative projects. Make sure to use your time wisely—once it's gone, you can never get it back. Your spouse will shower you with appreciation today, admiring your qualities and falling for you all over again. Remedy: Toss a bronze coin with a hole into flowing water to enhance happiness within your family.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 8 pm.