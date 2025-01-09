Pisces: Stay patient—your consistent efforts, combined with good judgment and understanding, will lead to success. If you live away from home for work or studies, steer clear of people who tend to waste your time and money. Youngsters may come to you for guidance on school projects. A disappointment in love might occur, but don’t let it dishearten you; love often comes with its own set of challenges. Completing a long-pending project today will bring you immense satisfaction. Use this time to reassess your strengths and refine your future plans. Your spouse might initially feel insecure due to your busy schedule, but by the end of the day, they will understand and show their affection with a warm hug. Remedy: Ensure harmony in your family life by discarding old and torn books.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.