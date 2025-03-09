Pisces: Keep stress and mental tension at bay to enjoy a peaceful day. You may feel inclined to be generous with your spending on others. Instead of dwelling on problems, focus on strengthening your position both at home and in your social circle. Today, you’ll experience the bliss of deep, soulful love—make time to cherish it. Your day will be lively and socially engaging, with people valuing your advice and readily agreeing with your views. For homemakers, after finishing daily chores, a relaxing break with a movie or scrolling through the phone could be a pleasant way to unwind. Expect an exceptionally romantic time with your spouse—it may turn out to be one of the most memorable days of your love life. Remedy: Offer water to a Peepal tree and walk around it, especially on Saturdays, to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.