Pisces: It's important to manage your emotions and overcome any fears as soon as possible, as they may negatively affect your health and hinder your ability to enjoy overall well-being. Today presents some intriguing investment opportunities, but make sure to thoroughly evaluate their potential before committing to any of them. A disagreement with a neighbor could sour your mood, but remember, reacting with anger will only escalate the situation. Choose to remain calm and non-reactive—it’s the best way to keep the peace and maintain harmonious relations. Your love life will feel as sweet and intriguing as the scent of chocolate mixed with ginger and roses—full of excitement and passion. Your keen sense of observation will give you an edge, helping you stay ahead of the game. After a long while, your spouse will surprise you with a warm and comforting embrace, bringing you closer. If your words aren’t being heard, remain patient—try to understand the situation, and respond thoughtfully. Remedy: To enhance family happiness, chant ॐ नमो भगवते रुद्राय (Om Namo Bhagavate Rudraya) 11 times, both in the morning and evening.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.