Pisces: You’re likely to enjoy good health today, which will lead to success, but be mindful of anything that could drain your energy. Investing in stocks and mutual funds is a good option for long-term financial growth. Your cheerful and loving nature will bring joy to those around you, creating a positive atmosphere. However, something you say might unintentionally hurt your partner, so recognize your mistake and make amends before they get upset. Be careful when handling any correspondence. The day will be filled with romance, and you’ll enjoy a wonderful time with your partner, complete with delicious food and pleasant aromas. Remember to balance hard work with fun—while partying is great, too much indulgence could affect your health. Remedy: Avoid breaking branches from trees or plants to prevent unnecessary arguments.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Red.

Auspicious Time: 7.45 pm to 8.45 pm.