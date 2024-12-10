Pisces: Maintain a balanced diet and stay active with regular exercise to keep fit. Avoid engaging with individuals seeking business credit—focus on your priorities instead. Social events today offer a great chance to build connections with influential and important people. An exciting moment awaits as you receive a call from your beloved. Use your skills and expertise to handle professional challenges with ease. While travel may bring benefits, be mindful of its expenses. A little extra effort could make this one of the most memorable days of your married life. Remedy: Apply a saffron mark on your forehead and near your navel to strengthen your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.