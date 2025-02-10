Pisces: Regular exercise will help you manage your weight effectively. Someone with ambitious plans may capture your interest, but be sure to verify their credibility before making any investments. Enjoy a joyful time with family and friends, as love brings positive energy into your life. Your confidence and determination will be high, allowing you to exceed expectations in your work. You have a unique personality and often enjoy solitude, but today, even your personal time may be occupied with office tasks. However, your married life will take an unexpected and exciting turn, making the day truly special. Remedy: For financial stability, offer raw turmeric to flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.