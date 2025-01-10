Pisces: Today’s entertainment plans should include engaging in sports or enjoying outdoor activities. While you may feel like traveling and spending money, think twice, as it could lead to regret later. Work pressures might occupy your mind, leaving little time for family and friends. Love knows no boundaries—you may have heard this before, but today you’ll truly experience it. In your free time, you’ll want to engage in a favorite activity, but unexpected guests might disrupt your plans. A special moment awaits, as you’ll receive a warm and comforting hug from your spouse after a long time. At work, your energetic and enthusiastic approach will leave a lasting impression on your colleagues. Remedy: For a harmonious family life, consider establishing a Guru Yantra on a piece of gold or bronze and worship it daily.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.