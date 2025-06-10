Pisces: Give your body the rest it truly needs—without proper recovery, fatigue may lead to feelings of negativity and low spirits. Today, your attention should turn toward matters related to land, property, or cultural endeavors, as they hold potential benefits. A surprise message or update from your children will bring moments of joy and upliftment. However, romance may hit a rough patch, and even heartfelt gestures might fall short. Your partner could be difficult to handle today, so patience will be key. It’s also a favorable day to consult a lawyer if any legal matters require attention. Your spouse’s lack of motivation might delay some of your plans, so try to stay flexible and understanding. Remedy: Donate raw coal to someone who irons clothes for a living (dhobi/presswala) to help bring warmth and harmony into your love life.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.