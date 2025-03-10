Pisces: Your evening may bring a mix of emotions, leading to some tension, but don’t worry—your moments of joy will outweigh any disappointments. Financially, you’ll have the ability to earn money independently, without relying on anyone’s help. However, a well-planned trip may need to be postponed due to a family member’s health concerns. In love, your fairness and generosity may be recognized and appreciated. At work, you’ll feel valued and special today. You might prefer solitude over social interactions, choosing to spend your free time organizing and cleaning your home. The love and warmth of your spouse will help you forget all of life’s hardships today. Remedy: Feed fish with barley flour balls to enhance family prosperity and happiness.

Lucky Colour: Bright Red.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.