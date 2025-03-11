Pisces: Spending time outdoors will do wonders for your well-being. Living too cautiously and constantly worrying about security can limit both your physical and mental growth, potentially leaving you feeling anxious. Financial gains may come from multiple sources today. It’s also a great day to reconnect with people you don’t often get to see. Be mindful of your words in romantic conversations — kindness will go a long way. A significant work decision may arise, and acting quickly and decisively will give you an advantage. Listening to your subordinates could provide valuable insights. Your charming and outgoing nature will draw attention and put you in the spotlight. However, you may feel that your partner is prioritizing their own family’s needs over yours, which could leave you feeling overlooked. Remedy: Feeding black-and-white cows can help strengthen and revitalize your love life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious: 3 pm to 5.30 pm.