Pisces: Today, you'll be bursting with energy, allowing you to complete tasks in half the time it usually takes. Long-awaited payments and dues will finally come through. You'll also have the chance to indulge in your hobbies and support your family members. However, be mindful of giving your partner the attention they need, as neglect could upset them. Make the most of any new money-making ideas that come to mind. Travel might introduce you to new places and influential people. Someone might show excessive interest in your spouse today, but by the end of the day, you'll realize there's nothing to worry about. Remedy: Offer water on a Shivlinga to enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.