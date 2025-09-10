Pisces: Pay close attention to your diet, especially if you suffer from migraines — skipping meals could lead to unnecessary emotional stress. Investments made on the advice of unknown sources are likely to bring gains today. Your charm and personality will help you make new friends. For those in love, today may feel like hearing a melody that outshines all other songs, filling your heart with joy. Despite a busy workload, you’ll remain energetic and can complete tasks ahead of schedule. Travel, entertainment, and socialising may also be on your agenda. Be cautious in your relationship, as minor quarrels with your spouse could create long-term tension. Avoid blindly trusting others’ advice or suggestions. Remedy: Offer black grams, black sesame seeds, and coconut in flowing water to enhance your health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.