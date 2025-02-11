Pisces: You may finally recover from a prolonged illness. A financial boost today will help ease many of your monetary concerns. Your family will hold a special place in your heart. Keep your love life private rather than making it a topic of discussion. You'll find yourself in the spotlight today, with success well within reach. A peaceful retreat away from relatives will feel refreshing. While you may face some challenges with family members, your spouse's affectionate care will bring comfort by the end of the day. Remedy: Recite Shri Suktam, especially on Fridays, to enhance and nurture your love life.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Auspicious Time: 7.15 pm to 9.15 pm.