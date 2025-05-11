Pisces: Any physical changes you make today will definitely improve your appearance. Avoid investing in joint ventures or questionable financial schemes. It’s a good day for spending time with family and friends. Try to be patient and understanding with your partner, as failing to do so could lead to trouble. You have the potential to achieve a lot, so seize any opportunities that come your way. If you go shopping, be mindful of your spending and avoid being too extravagant. Your spouse will be full of energy and affection today, making for a joyful atmosphere. Remedy: Regularly perform abhishek to Shivling to boost your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: After 5 pm.