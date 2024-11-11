Pisces: You may feel a release from tension today. Stick to your budget to avoid any financial strain. Avoid making quick judgments about others; they may be facing pressures and could use your compassion and understanding. If you’re feeling down, be mindful as it may affect your spouse’s mood. Deserving employees might see promotions or financial rewards today. While travel will be beneficial, it could also be costly. Today, your spouse may prioritize their own family over yours in a time of need, which could feel disappointing. Remedy: For financial growth, look at your reflection in mustard oil, fry sweet flour balls in the same oil, and offer them to birds.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.