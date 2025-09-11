Pisces: Your child’s performance will bring you immense joy today. Investments made now are likely to strengthen both your prosperity and financial security. Children at home will lend a hand in completing household tasks, adding warmth to your day. You’ll find yourself in a loving mood, making it the perfect time to plan something special with your beloved. At work, encouragement from seniors and colleagues will boost your confidence. Stay open to advice from others, as it may bring you valuable benefits. On the personal front, expect to witness the deeply romantic side of your partner. Remedy: Light a lamp with sesame oil daily to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.