Pisces: Your health will remain steady despite a busy schedule. Financially, you’ll stay strong, and thanks to the favorable alignment of planets and nakshatras, multiple opportunities to boost your income may come your way. Some household cleaning or organization requires your immediate attention. Spend quality time with your beloved to deepen understanding and strengthen your bond. Your stamina and skills will empower you to increase your earning potential today. However, be mindful—you might end up spending much of your time on activities that aren’t truly necessary. A lack of support from your partner during a challenging moment could leave you feeling disappointed. Remedy: For a blissful family life, use saffron moderately in your meals.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.