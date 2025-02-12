Pisces: Outdoor sports will attract you today, while meditation and yoga will bring significant benefits. An unexpected guest may arrive at your home, leading you to spend money on household items you had planned to buy next month. Some urgent cleaning around the house may also demand your attention. Love will blur the lines between dreams and reality, filling your day with romantic bliss. Stay honest and direct in your approach—your determination and skills will earn well-deserved recognition. Spend your free time reading spiritual books, as they may help you overcome certain challenges. Today promises to be one of the most romantic days of your life with your spouse. Remedy: Show care and compassion by helping differently-abled individuals—this will bring great financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11 am and 1:15 pm.