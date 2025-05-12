Pisces: Your health remains stable and strong today. At a social gathering, you may meet someone who offers valuable financial advice that could help improve your economic outlook. Some of you might be inclined to invest in jewelry or purchase a new home appliance. Matters of the heart may bring a touch of emotional vulnerability, reminding you of love’s bittersweet nature. For some, overseas opportunities or business offers could arise, bringing exciting prospects. It’s also a favorable day to consult a lawyer for legal guidance. You’ll have the chance to spend meaningful and intimate time with your spouse, but be mindful—not to let it come at the expense of your health. Remedy: To strengthen your bond with your partner, consider reading the Matsyavatar Katha of Lord Vishnu together, if possible.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.