Pisces: Today will offer you a chance to relax and unwind. A soothing oil massage can help ease muscle tension. Consider investing in stocks or mutual funds for long-term gains. Your spouse will make a special effort to bring you joy, creating a happy atmosphere. However, you may experience some heartache in love today. Partnership projects may cause more stress than success, leaving you frustrated with yourself for allowing someone to take advantage of you. Be cautious not to make harsh remarks if you find yourself in an argument. Your married life may feel dull lately—talk with your partner and plan something exciting together. Remedy: To improve your work and business life, engrave a Rahu Yantra on a piece of lead and keep it in your wallet or pocket.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12.30 pm.