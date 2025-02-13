Pisces: You will feel energetic and active throughout the day, with good health supporting you fully. Someone with grand ideas may grab your attention, but be sure to verify their credibility before making any financial commitments. Domestic matters will require your prompt attention. A chance encounter could spark love at first sight. At work, you are likely to have the upper hand in all your tasks. You will have plenty of quality time with your spouse, making them feel cherished and adored. The love and warmth of your partner will help you forget life's hardships. Remedy: Boost your financial prosperity by reciting Ganesh Chalisa and singing hymns.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5.30 pm.