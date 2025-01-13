Pisces: Spending the evening with friends will be enjoyable, but be mindful of overeating, as it could disrupt your morning routine. Today is a good day to raise capital, recover outstanding debts, or seek funding for new projects. However, harmony may be lacking on the family front, so approach matters with care. Be cautious, as someone might flirt with you. A new partnership opportunity appears promising and worth exploring. You'll likely prefer to spend the day in a peaceful location, away from family and relatives. Minor annoyances caused by your spouse's mood might test your patience. Remedy: Keep decorative items or idols made of plaster of Paris at home to support excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.