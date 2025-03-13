Pisces: Your child's achievements may fill you with immense pride and joy today. Financially, you’ll find success without needing help from others. A fresh look, a new outfit, or even new friendships could brighten your day. For some, a new romance is on the horizon, bringing warmth and excitement to your life. At work, your intelligence and influence will be key in resolving important matters. Expect several issues requiring your immediate attention, but you'll handle them effectively. Today, you'll deeply appreciate the meaning behind your wedding vows, realizing that your spouse truly is your soulmate. Remedy: Worshipping Lord Krishna can bring harmony, contentment, and happiness to your home.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1.15 pm.