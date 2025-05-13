Pisces: Today is a day for relaxation. Take some time to massage your body with oil to relieve muscle tension and help you unwind. New investment opportunities may come your way—explore them thoughtfully, but make sure to evaluate the feasibility before committing to any project. This could also be a good time to indulge in hobbies or offer support to your family members. In matters of love, exercise good judgment and be straightforward in your approach. Your honesty and determination will not go unnoticed, and your skills will shine through. Consider dedicating your free time to religious or spiritual activities today. However, avoid unnecessary conflicts during this period and focus on maintaining peace. You might find yourself concerned about your spouse’s health, so be mindful of their well-being. Remedy: Maintaining an aquarium at home and feeding the fish is believed to promote financial growth and bring prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.