Pisces: Engaging in creative pursuits will bring you relaxation and peace of mind today. Unexpected sources of income may surprise you, but be cautious—avoid sharing personal or confidential information. The day will be filled with the warmth of love, though an old issue might spark a disagreement with your partner in the evening. While you often prioritize your family’s needs over your own, today you may finally find some time for yourself—perhaps to explore a new hobby or interest. Deeper conversations with your beloved could also bring you closer, as you share heartfelt emotions. If married, a complaint regarding your children might cause some concern, but it can be resolved with patience. Remedy: Show respect and affection towards your mother to foster bliss and harmony within the family.

Lucky Colour: Deep Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.